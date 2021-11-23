Karakia now on agenda for Stratford District Council meetings

Council meetings will now start and finish with the chosen karakia. Photo / file

Stratford District Council meetings now start and finish with a karakia, something mayor Neil Volzke says is an important step towards inclusivity.

"The introduction of karakia into our meeting protocols is a small, but important, step towards improving our community inclusivity. Embracing it goes some way towards enhancing our cultural awareness, and helps build upon our iwi relationships."

Neil says while it is a relatively new addition to Stratford District Council meeting agendas, including karakia as part of meeting protocol is becoming more and more common around New Zealand.

"This has been standard practice in Parliament for many years, and many other councils have also introduced it over time. In any given year I would attend dozens, if not hundreds of meetings where saying a karakia and the start and end of the meeting is the norm, and it is appropriate that the Stratford District Council meetings will also include it."

Councillors chose the karakia from a range suggested he says, agreeing on the one they felt was most appropriate for the community they represent and serve.

Any elected member can choose to lead the karakia at the start or end of a meeting, he says, not just the chair of that particular meeting.

"Some people see karakia as only being a prayer, but it is actually more than that, it doesn't have to have a religious tone. It is really about bringing a sense of grounding and a sense of belonging to the group, and is something I see as having a really good unifying effect in meetings."

The chosen karakia:

Kia uruuru mai

Ā hauora

Ā haukaha

Ā haumāia

Ki runga, Ki raro

Ki roto, Ki waho

Rire rire hau Paimārire

I draw in (to my being)

The reviving essence

The strengthening essence

The essence of courage

Above, Below

Within, Around

Let there be peace

Disclaimer: Editor Ilona Hanne is married to the CEO of Stratford District Council.