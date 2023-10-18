Ivor Hinton points to the engine of a 2008 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution at last year's event. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Taranaki’s car and motorbike enthusiasts are revved up for the return of a Kaponga show.

Preston Engineering Kaponga Primary Hardpark organiser Calvey Farquhar says he wasn’t planning for the show to return this year.

He says he thought the 2022 event would be the last because his children have now left Kaponga Primary School.

“People told me it’s one of the best events around. When people started asking for an event this year, I had a change of heart and decided to organise it again.”

Proceeds from the show’s gold coin entry will be split between several community organisations, he says.

“This event will support Kaponga Primary School, Kaponga Volunteer Fire Brigade, the local playcentre and the Stratford No 48 Squadron Air Cadets.”

Calvey says he always tries to introduce something new at each event. This year there will be a new 4WD category and a children’s show and shine.

“Kids aged 0-10 can bring along their cool ride-on cars. It’s a free category to enter and there is the chance to win a trophy and some nice prizes.”

Popular favourites returning include the best import, bike, muscle and classic car. There will also be the standstill burnout competition and a new award for best club and crew. The winners of this category will win a photoshoot from Marco Brown Photography.

There’s something for everyone, he says.

“We have plenty of stalls to browse through, the vehicle displays, a kid’s zone with bouncy castles, ride-on jeeps and plenty of great food available.”

Live entertainment will be provided by Joshua Drummer and the Pipes and Drums of the Wellington West Coast and Taranaki Regiment (5WWCT) band.

“It’s Joshua’s last year at the school and he’s decided to try and raise money for Starship hospital.”

He says the event wouldn’t be possible without the support from sponsors.

“We appreciate how they help and what they do for us.”

The Details:

What: Preston Engineering Kaponga Primary Hardpark

When: Saturday, November 4, 10am to 2.30pm

Where: Kaponga Primary School, 30 Egmont St, Kaponga

Entry: Gold coin. Show and Shine $10 adults, free under-10s.

Other: To register a vehicle, contact Calvey: 027 8453799



