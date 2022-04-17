Kaponga Women's Institue members enjoyed their monthly meeting.

There was a good gathering of members for the April meeting.

The roll call, your best all-time singer or musician, reminded the members of many old favourites and almost forgotten names.

The members planned for the upcoming national conference in Wellington in May,

The members were invited by fellow WI member Elsie Morgan from Lower Mangorei to view her pottery.

Pottery has been Elsie's passion for a large part of her life. Elsie showed members how she uses the clay to make her many designs and she has a big collection of finished articles and members did some shopping.

Competition:

Flora: 1st Jo Jones. Embroidery: 2nd Dot Hughes. Christmas scrapbooking and Flax Flowers: 1st Dot Hughes. Single stem flower' 2nd Dot Hughes. Knitted sherpa hat:3rd Jo Ellis. Cup and saucer: 1st Jo Jones, 2nd Dene Lines, 3rd Diane West. Prettiest handkerchief: 1st Dene Lines, 2nd Rayleen McDonald, 3rd Diane West. Three peanut brownies: 1st Diane West, 2nd Nancy Stokes, 3rd Dene Lines.