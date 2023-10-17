Kaponga Women’s Institute members had a busy month celebrating the institute’s 92nd birthday.
Celebrations included a trip to the Inglewood Mini Golf course for a round of mini golf. This is the second year in a row the WI has celebrated at the venue.
The trophy, donated by Jo and Lindsay Berquist, was won by Carolyn Nicholas. Joy Eliason, Dorothy Hughes and Sharyn Hurley got a hole-in-one.
After mini golf the members visited Tawa Glenn. Plans were made for the upcoming Fun and Friendship and International days. Plans for this year’s Christmas celebration were also discussed.