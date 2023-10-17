Voyager 2023 media awards

Kaponga Women’s Institute members visit Inglewood Mini Golf course

Stratford Press
By Kaponga WI
Kaponga Women's Institute members visited Inglewood Mini Golf.

Kaponga Women’s Institute members had a busy month celebrating the institute’s 92nd birthday.

Celebrations included a trip to the Inglewood Mini Golf course for a round of mini golf. This is the second year in a row the WI has celebrated at the venue.

Kaponga Women's Institute president Jo Ellis playing mini golf.
The trophy, donated by Jo and Lindsay Berquist, was won by Carolyn Nicholas. Joy Eliason, Dorothy Hughes and Sharyn Hurley got a hole-in-one.

After mini golf the members visited Tawa Glenn. Plans were made for the upcoming Fun and Friendship and International days. Plans for this year’s Christmas celebration were also discussed.

Kaponga Women's Institute member tries a tricky tactic.
