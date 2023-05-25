Kaponga WI members at the Green Door in Kaponga.

Kaponga WI met at the Green Door in Kaponga’s main street for their May meeting.

They were hosted by Maureen (ex Riverlea) and Gary O’Keefe. They purchased the property as their home and also for Gary’s passion for records, CDs and anything musical which is all on display and for sale.

The roll call was “did you play a musical instrument” and many members had, including Sharyn Hurley who learnt the piano from member Joy Eliason. Some confessed to not having a musical bone in their body. Sheet music was brought along also from the days of learning music.

Anzac Day was well supported by members and Joy was thanked for making up a floral bouquet which was presented at the RSA gates by Gillian Frandsen and Diane West.

Fiona Collins will represent the WI at the upcoming conference in Timaru. The raffle was won by Fiona Collins.

Competition results:

A Piece of Music: 1st equal Fiona Collins with Humoresque and Carolyn Nicholas with Wooden Heart, 2nd equal Joy Eliason with School Days and Sharyn Hurley with Easiest Piano Course.