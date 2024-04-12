The members enjoyed creating the rod decorations.

Kaponga Women’s Institute members had a busy monthly meeting.

President Jo Ellis was selected for the National Federation board as a historian. The April meeting took place at the Kaponga TET Centre.

This month’s roll call had the attendants remembering their favourite TV programmes which included The Thorn Birds, The Waltons, Doctor Kildare and It’s In The Bag.

Ebony Kalin was invited to speak at the meeting. Ebony was accepted to attend Duke University this year.

The members then created decorations using a wooden rod with threaded beads and attachments. The members will use them in their pot plants, with any day scheduled to redo the activity.

Several members will be attending the Riverlea WI 90th celebrations in May.

Two members were successful at the federation competitions, with Dorothy Hughes winning first in greeting card and second place for macrame and decorated letter of the alphabet. Jo Ellis placed first for knitted hat and second for the photo.

Meeting competition results:

Tea cosy: 1st Joy Eliason, 2nd Jo Ellis.

Foliage: 1st Trish O’Rielly, 2nd Jo Ellis, 3rd Dorothy Hughes.

Date scones: 1st Diane West, 2nd Jo Ellis, 3rd Trish O’Rielly.

Raffle: Joy Eliason.

Silver dish: Trish O’Rielly.



