President Jo Ellis presenting a trophy to Diane West. Photo / Supplied

Colonel Malone's Restaurant and Bar in Stratford was the venue for Kaponga Women's Institute's February meeting.

Members discussed the upcoming Founders Day celebrations. A pre-printed photo album of the 90th birthday was passed around.

Several special milestone events were recognised amongst the members.

A donation was agreed on to go towards the Federation's collection for the residents of Tonga in their time of need.

After lunch the AGM was held with all office holders willing to continue in their positions.

President is Jo Ellis, secretary is Fiona Collins and treasurer is Sharyn Hurley.

Competition results:

Jubilee Cup for most points Jo Ellis, Morrisey Cup runner-up for most points Diane West, Thanksgiving Trophy for gardening Diane West, Joy Eliason Trophy for Home craft Jo Ellis and Miscellaneous Trophy for miscellaneous Diane West.