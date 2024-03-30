The Kaponga Womens' Institute members played bingo at their recent monthly meeting.

Kaponga Womens’ Institute members met at Kaponga Health Centre for their monthly meeting.

The roll call was: “Did you learn another language at high school?”

Several members had learned French.

The thought for the month was: “Life comes round once, so do whatever makes you happy and be with whoever makes you smile.”

Several members attended the Federation Founders Day at the Waimate Hotel in Manaia recently. A bottle auction event took place to raise money for mind support and members donated bottles of goodies and cash for the auction.

Secret friends were revealed for the past year and new ones were allocated. Each year the members are paired as secret friends, who give gifts throughout the year.

Competition results:

Sunflowers: 1st, Jo Ellis; 2nd equal, Nancy Stokes and Rayleen McDonald; 3rd, Carolyn Nicholas.

Hand-knitted scarf: 1st, Dorothy Hughes; 2nd, Joy Eliason; 3rd, Fiona Collins.

Floral posy: 1st, Carolyn Nicholas; 2nd, Fiona Collins; 3rd, Dene Lines.

Shortbread: 1st, Joy Eliason; 2nd, Dene Lines; 3rd, Nancy Stokes.



