Jo Ellis and Diane West won Kaponga Women's Institute's yearly competitions.

The Kaponga Women’s Institute had its AGM recently.

At the meeting, the committee roles were decided.

Jo Ellis remains president and vice-president is Dene Lines. Fiona Collins is the secretary and Sharyn Hurley is the treasurer. The rest of the members make up the committee.

The group then opened a letter sent from a women’s institute in the UK. A response from a Hawke’s Bay resident who benefited from supplies sent during the floods was also received.

Five members will attend Founders Day celebrations later this month. The raffle was won by Jo Ellis and the silver dish was presented to Fiona Collins.

Presentations for the year:

Jubilee Cup for most points, Homecraft Trophy and miscellaneous: Diane West, Morressy Cup for runner-up points and Thanksgiving Cup for gardening: Jo Ellis.



