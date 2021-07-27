Kaponga Women's Institute: July meeting

Kaponga Women's Institute president Jo Ellis. Photo/ Supplied

Fifteen members of Kaponga Women's Institute met in Kaponga for their meeting in July.

The meeting was hosted by Jo Ellis and Margaret Broomhall.

The roll call was 'What would you do if you had the chance to live life over again. Would you repeat or change the journey?'

Dorothy Hughes gave a report on the excellent day held in Kapuni recently.

Several members plan to visit the display that includes WI memorabilia at the Patea Museum. Donations were approved for the Barbara Wood Foundation and Medical Research.

President Jo Ellis gave a speech on Idea Services, which supports adults with intellectual disabilities in their daily living.

There are 45 residential homes in Taranaki where these people live with support and guidance.

Jo has been a manager from 2009 to 2013 and managed five of these homes and continues with this work today.

Plans are under way for the 90th birthday celebrations later in the year.

Competition results;

Three slices louise cake: 1st Jo Ellis, 2nd Gillian Frandsen, 3rd Dene Lines.

Pair adult bed socks or slippers: 1st Jo Ellis, 2nd Fiona Collins.

Salt and pepper shakers: 1st Joy Eliason, 2nd Gillian Frandsen, 3rd Dene Lines.