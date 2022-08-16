Jo Jones and Lindsay Berquist singing Christmas carols. Photo/ Supplied

In July Kaponga WI shared a mid-winter Christmas, which may now become an annual fixture on the programme after it was enjoyed so much.

The members wore appropriate Christmas attire and the president gave everyone a Christmas goody-bag, and then all shared one of their favourite Christmas memories.

The Christmas competition table. Photo/ Supplied

A beautiful collection of knitting was collected to be donated to S.A.N.D.S for dressing babies born sleeping so that the parents can dress their babies and spend precious time with them.

Secret Santa gifts were then given out. After a shared lunch of Christmas goodies, we were treated to Christmas carols. Member Jo Jones and her partner Lindsay Berquist entertained with their singing and guitar playing, with members joining in.

The knitting was donated to S.A.N.D.S for babies born sleeping. Photo/ Supplied

Competition results:

Home Made Christmas Decoration: 1st Carolyn Nicholas, 2nd Dot Hughes, 3rd equal Jo Ellis and Joy Eliason.

Christmas Decorated Biscuit: 1st Carolyn Nicholas, 2nd Nancy Stoke, 3rd Jo Ellis.