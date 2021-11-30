Kaponga Women's Institute celebrates 90th birthday

Kaponga WI members at the institute's 90th-birthday celebration. Photo / Supplied

On November 8, Kaponga Women's Institute celebrated its 90th birthday.

The celebration was held at the Kaponga Hotel, with a full turnout of present-day members.

The day began with drinks and nibbles in the sunshine followed by the formal part of the event. The tables were beautifully set with lots of colours.

A minute of silence was held for past members.

South Taranaki Federation president Phyllis Malcolm was present and proposed toasts to the NZ Federation and to Kaponga WI.

Fiona Collins read the minutes from the first meeting 90 years ago, and Fiona also researched and wrote the history from the past 20 years.

All present members received a gift of goodies to take home, along with a potted colour plant each.

The cake was made by Gillian Frandsen and iced by president Jo Ellis' daughter, and featured the latest WI badge and several pansies, which are the WI's emblem.

President Jo Ellis with the birthday cake. Photo/ Supplied

The cake was cut by president Jo and long-standing and treasured member Val Eliason.

A special award was made to Mollie Nicholas for 60 years of membership in Kaponga WI.

Mollie has been involved heavily in everything over that time and is especially remembered for the plays and comedies she took part in.

There was then a presentation of awards to all members to show appreciation for everything done to keep our WI progressing and fun.

While enjoying the beautiful cake with tea and coffee. our talented member Jo Jones and her partner Lindsay Berquist entertained the members with some country music and singing.

The day was made so special by the members themselves and the WI hopes they can enjoy each other's company for many years yet.