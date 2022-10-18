The members enjoyed lunch at Tawa Glenn. Photo/ Supplied

Kaponga Women's Insitute members celebrated the institute's 90th birthday at the October meeting.

The members went to the Inglewood Mini Golf to try the course. The winners from the three teams were Sharyn Hurley, Dorothy Hughes and Nancy Stokes.

Holes in one were achieved by Sharyn Hurley, Fiona Collins and Nancy Stokes.

Val Eliason and Fiona Collins cutting the cake. Photo/ Supplied

President Jo Ellis spent a lot of her game searching in the gardens for her ball.

With the members having a great time, they decided to make it a permanent birthday challenge, with a trophy to be made for the winner of each year.

Following golf, the members headed to Tawa Glenn for lunch. After lunch, the members had a piece of cake made by Carolyn Nicholasa and cut by the longest-serving current members; Val Eliason and Fiona Collins.