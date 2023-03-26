The winning cupcakes from the Kaponga WI's competition.

The Kaponga Women’s Institute (WI) spent their monthly meeting remembering past members and enjoying the companionship of those present.

President Jo Ellis welcomed those present and the roll call of “have you ever hitchhiked” was mostly answered with a firm no. One member relayed her adventures of hitchhiking when she was a poor student and thankfully she had no problems and fondly recalls it.

A report from the Founders Day celebrations held at the Kakaramea Hall was given. The report said it was a good day, with schoolchildren performing and members joining in for the Bird Dance.

Hostess Lynne demonstrated how to stage a dahlia flower and then took the members for a stroll around her garden.

Competition results:

Animal ornament: 1st Carolyn Nicholas, 2nd Rayleen McDonald, 3rd equal Diane West and Sharyn Hurley. Three Chrysanthemum blooms: 1st Jo Ellis. Three iced cupcakes: 1st Jo Ellis, 2nd Diane West, 3rd Fiona Collins.