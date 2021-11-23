Kaponga Softball Club ready to start upcoming season

Kaponga Softball Club plays on a Friday evening, starting on December 3. Photo/ Supplied

Kaponga Softball Club is pitch-perfect when it comes to having fun and learning new skills, says Calvin Farquhar.

Calvin started the Kaponga Softball Club in 2013.

"I played softball when I was younger. It used to be a really big sport. I wanted my kids to have the same experience of playing softball but there was nothing around for them. I decided to start the club to give my kids and other children the experience of playing softball."

Calvin purchased gear online and from second-hand shops.

"I've funded it out of my own pocket. In the future, I'm looking at getting sponsorship so I can purchase new gear and get the club moving along."

He says the club had 20 players last year and is set to have 15 members for this season.

"Our youngest member is 8 and our oldest is 16. The goal is to get a couple of teams going one day."

He says softball is beneficial.

"It's physical activity and it's fun. It's also a social sport as you meet different people."

The club meets on a Friday evening.

"We start with a few skills and then at the end of the night we play a game. The players really seem to enjoy it."

The season starts December 3 and Calvin says he's planned some Christmas activities to get into the holiday spirit.

"With the cancellation of Christmas parades, I wanted to do something for the players so we'll have Christmas carols and a few other activities to get into the Christmas spirit."

■ For more information visit the Kaponga Softball Club Facebook page.