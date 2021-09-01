Kaponga Primary School drummer raises funds for Cancer Society

Joshua Sullivan (10) has been posting performances on Facebook Live during the lockdown. Photo / Supplied

Joshua Sullivan (10) has been posting performances on Facebook Live during the lockdown. Photo / Supplied

The cancellation of Daffodil Day didn't defeat the fundraising efforts of 10-year-old Joshua Sullivan.

On Friday Joshua hosted a fundraising concert where he drummed for a cause, raising $267.

"Because of the lockdown the street appeal couldn't go ahead this year. The Cancer Society depend on this appeal to raise funds. To help them I hosted a fundraiser livestream where I drummed my heart out for a good cause. Once we've moved down alert levels I will deliver the money to the Taranaki Cancer Society."

Joshua's Friday fundraiser was just one of many concerts Joshua has been streaming live during lockdown. He's been drumming his way through lockdown keeping himself, and others, entertained on a daily basis.

As soon as the Kaponga Primary School pupil is done with his online learning for the day, he grabs his drumsticks.

"I do my school work in the morning and I play my drums in the afternoon, it's fun and I like it."

Joshua has been drumming for six years, and he says once he's listened to a song, he picks up the beat and plays it on the drums.

"I listen to it and once I've heard the first beat I have a go on the drums. I like to perfect it so if I make a mistake, I start again. My dad helps me with the songs, we play drums together."

Joshua enjoys performing songs by Metallica, AC/DC and Nirvana.

"It's really fun. I've always really liked music. I've played a number of songs on [Facebook] Live this lockdown. It gives me something to do and it keeps people entertained as well."

Joshua says his Facebook page has grown to more than 700 likes.

"I get a lot of views and likes. I find it amazing that people are watching me from all over the country, and world."

Joshua says he wants to be in a band when he grows up.

"That's always been the plan. It would be pretty fun to play in a band. The good thing is I live out in the country so it doesn't disturb anyone. I can play as loud as I want."

While Joshua is enjoying the Facebook Live performances, he is looking forward to performing in front of people once the country has moved down alert levels.

"I've played at a number of events and I busk on the streets as well. I can't wait to play for a live audience but for now, people can check out my performances by visiting the Joshua Drummer Facebook page."