Kaponga's senior citizens at the 2023 Kaponga Lions Club barbecue dinner.

Kaponga’s senior citizens are invited to a free meal this month.

Kaponga Lions Club member Leo Danz says the club’s senior citizens dinner is a long-standing tradition.

“I’ve been involved with the Lions for the past 34 years and I can remember it running long before that.”

Leo, who is also the area leader for the Lions International Foundation, says members organise two dinners each year, one in summer and the other in winter for people in the community 65 and over.

“For the summer meal, we will have the barbecue going. There will be plenty of patties, sausages, bacon and all the other kinds of foods you’d expect at a barbecue.”

As well as enjoying a delicious meal, Leo says the event helps senior citizens socialise and connect.

“For a lot of them, they’re stuck at home and secluded from everyone. This meal allows them to socialise and catch up with their old friends.”

Leo says senior citizens attending the meal can bring a friend and a family member.

“We understand that some of the people who attend these meals rely on help from their families, so they are welcome to bring along a family member and a friend to enjoy the meal with them.”

The meals are always well received, he says.

“The people who come along are very grateful. We enjoy hosting these meals and giving our senior citizens something nice during the year.”

Leo says registrations aren’t needed, people can just turn up.

“We send out invitations to our regulars who come but if you live in Kaponga and are 65 and over, feel free to come along.”

He says the Kaponga Lions Club supports its local community.

“During the year, the club runs a lot of fundraisers, with money raised helping us give back to our local people. We also give donations to local organisations and support people with scholarships.”

The Details:

What: Kaponga Lions Club senior citizens dinner

When: Thursday, February 8, 6pm

Where: Kaponga Swiss Hall, Grace Ave











