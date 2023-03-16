Kaponga Hotel is running a tug-of-war fundraising event to support Life Flight New Zealand.

Kaponga Hotel is running a tug-of-war competition fundraiser to support an organisation that has helped them.

Nicola Morressey, who owns the hotel with her parents, says the fundraiser will support Life Flight New Zealand, a charitable trust providing emergency air ambulance and rescue helicopter services.

Nicola says Life Flight helped her family in their time of need, transporting her father from New Plymouth to Wellington after he sustained multiple brain injuries last year.

“You never know when you’re going to need them. They helped us in our time of need, and we’d like to give back to them for the help they gave us and the help they’ve given other people as well.”

The Kaponga Hotel is running a fun tug-of-war competition.

“The New Zealand Tug of War Association will run the competition. There will also be live entertainment, raffles and food and drink available on the day.

Kuvarji, of Kurvarji Entertainment, says when Nicola reached out to her about the event, she knew she wanted to help.

“Life Flight is a free service that is worthwhile to support. It’s not-for-profit, so they need the support of the communities. I think we all need to be thankful for these people with big hearts who offer these services for all our communities, especially our isolated rural communities.”

Kuvarji says she is community-minded, and helping with this fundraiser is helping not only Life Flight, but the community itself.

“We will be there to support the event, playing music in between the competitions, helping to MC the event and providing both the PA system and cordless microphones for the day. I’ll then perform an acoustic set in the evening. It’s a way I can utilise my skillsets to help Kaponga Hotel support Life Flight and, in turn, the communities they help.”

She says Shae Patene of Nakioke will also be there with a karaoke machine.

“It’s a way we can utilise our skills to help this important fundraiser.”

Nicola says the team at Kaponga Hotel are appreciative of all the support they’ve received.

“Andersons Pies, Preston Engineering, Yarrows the Bakers, Lions Clubs, the New Zealand Tug of War Association, Anzco Foods and Kuvarji Entertainment have all stepped up to help us. We appreciate their support in helping us fundraise for this crucial service.”

The Details:

What: Kaponga Hotel tug-of-war for Life Flight fundraiser

When: Saturday, March 25, competition starting at 12pm. Kuvarji to perform from 5pm - 7pm, then Nakioke and DJ with Shae from 7pm - 11pm.

Where: Kaponga Hotel, 49 Egmont street, Kaponga

Registrations: To register, call Kaponga Hotel on 06 764 6770 or message their Facebook page. Entry is $5 per person

Other: Courtesy vans running on the day for Kaponga, Eltham, Ōpunake and Manaia