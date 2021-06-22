Kai Kitchen Trust helping students get to their school balls

Selena Sparkles getting her make-up done. Photo/ Supplied

Fairy godmothers are ready to wave their wands and add some extra sparkle to the ball experience for some Taranaki high school students through the Cinderella Project.

Making sure every student has their dream night inspired the Kai Kitchen Trust founder Rochelle Steer to start the project five years ago.

"The Kai Kitchen Trust provide free school lunches for vulnerable children. I thought to myself that if some parents don't have the means to provide food, there is no way they can cover the cost of a school ball. My daughter was going through her school ball and I saw how expensive it can be and how having the funds could be very hard for some people. No teenager should have to miss out."

The Cinderella Project is one of the many ways the Kai Kitchen Trust helps children with their schooling.

"We also provide pyjamas, school uniforms, and help cover camp fees. Making sure vulnerable kids attend their ball is another way that we can help."

The Cinderella Project helps students from Stratford High and Hāwera High schools attend their school balls, and that means doing far more than just giving them a set of clothes for the night, says Rochelle.

"The project isn't just supplying a dress or a suit, it's the whole package."

The night begins before the ball, when the young people are taken to a magical location to get ready.

"We take them somewhere special so they have the full wow factor. They have their hair and makeup done, get dressed, the girls are given a corsage, and then professional photographs are taken. We have food organised for them while they are getting ready, we purchase the ticket for them, and we arrange their transport to the ball. All they have to organise is transport home at the end of the night."

The students don't see themselves until they are fully ready, Rochelle says.

"Every year it's quite emotional. The project is a great cause and it's worth it when you see their reaction. It's life changing for them and it's something they never forget."

Students are nominated by their school for the programme, and Rochelle says students can only go through the Cinderella Project once.

"So if they do it when they are in Year 12, they aren't eligible in Year 13. This way we can help the maximum number of students each year."

The project wouldn't be possible without the generous support from the community.

"Hairdresser Annette Hawkins from New Plymouth has helped us every year for free. She's a fantastic hairdresser and her support is appreciated. We also have makeup artists, and florists who offer their services for free as well. Without them we would never be able to pull this off."

There are many ways people can help with the project.

"People can donate to help cover the cost of ball tickets, food, and other expenses such as the services used on the day, or they can offer their professional services to help with hairdressing, makeup, photos, and corsages."