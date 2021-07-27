Junior reporter: Tūtaki cooking competition provides fun activity and yummy food

Sophie Marsh, 11, was part of the winning team.

Last week a group of kids put their cooking skills to the test for a school holiday cooking competition at Tūtaki.

There were 14 kids who were put into three groups which had an adult to supervise.

Each group were given a mystery bag of food items which included marshmallows, spaghetti, pastry, ham, cheese, pasta, pineapple, crushed tomatoes, Nutella, carrots and avocado. The teams could also use bananas from the pantry.

The teams then had to make dishes out of just those food items which were judged by Stratford mayor Neil Volzke and Shelly Frank from Tūtaki.

My team ended up winning the competition. We made chocolate and marshmallow scrolls, mini pizzas, pasta bake, filo pastry dessert and avocado pancakes.

I found it really fun to work with my team to cook the different dishes. They all tasted very nice and it was great knowing our mayor enjoyed them as well.

I would definitely recommend the Tūtaki holiday programme for other kids as there is something for everyone with a wide range of fun activities.

The dish that I enjoyed making the most were the chocolate and marshmallow scrolls.

The recipe is:

Ingredients: pastry, marshmallows, Nutella and bananas.

Instructions:

1. Preheat the oven to 180 degrees and defrost the pastry.

2. Spread the Nutella onto the pastry and then place the bananas on top.

3. Cut the marshmallows into small pieces and sprinkle them on top.

4. Roll up the pastry and cut into even pieces.

5. Cook the scrolls in the oven until they're golden.

6. Remove from oven and allow to cool.

7. Dig in and enjoy.