Taranaki Diocesan's 2023 head girl Stacey Hodge and 2023 head girl Catherine Hurly with principal Maria Taylor, three of the winners of the 2023 Lysaght Watt Trust Ronald Hugh Morrieson Literary Awards.

The judges for a prestigious regional literacy competition have been announced.

Taranaki writer David Hill, Auckland poet Tracey Slaughter and Matt Rilkoff are this year’s 2024 Lysaght Watt Trust Ronald Hugh Morrieson Literary Awards judging team.

The annual awards honour the works of Hāwera-born author Ronald Hugh Morrieson (1922-1972). The awards feature five categories – secondary school poetry, short story and research articles, and open sections for poetry and short stories open to residents and ratepayers in Taranaki.

Hill, author of The Sleeper Wakes, will judge this year’s short story category. Hill is well-known for his award-winning body of work for young people, ranging from picture books to teenage fiction. His novels have been published around the world and translated into several languages. His short stories and plays for young people have been broadcast here and overseas.

Slaughter, this year’s poetry judge, has received numerous awards including the Manchester Poetry Prize 2023, the Fish Short Story Prize 2020 and the Bridport Prize 2014. Between writing, she is a teacher at the University of Waikato. Her work has received numerous awards including the Manchester Poetry Prize 2023, the Fish Short Story Prize 2020 and the Bridport Prize 2014.

Rilkoff will judge the research section.

South Taranaki District Council community outreach librarian Katherine Bosworth said it’s exciting to welcome the three prestigious judges to this year’s competition.

The competition opens on Thursday, June 13, with the secondary school workshops. People entering the open categories also have the chance to enter the workshops, with an open writing workshop on June 15 and an open poetry workshop on June 22.

“Usually, these workshops are held on the same weekend, but due to the commitments of the judges, we’ve had to spread them over two dates this year,” said Bosworth.

“We hope that this means more people can come and soak up the knowledge these two can provide.”

To register for the workshops, visit LibraryPlus, email entries@stdc.govt.nz or phone 0800 111 323.



