A wide range of jobs and career opportunities will soon be on offer in Hāwera and everyone is welcome to apply.

On Saturday, November 11 the Connected 2023 job fair will take place at Hāwera’s A&P Showgrounds.

The event aims to bring together local job seekers with over 30 local employers, says Gloria Campbell, Taranaki regional commissioner for the Ministry of Social Development (MSD).

"Employers are hiring and this is the place to meet them," says Gloria Campbell, Taranaki regional commissioner for the Ministry of Social Development (MSD).

“It doesn’t matter whether you’ve got no experience or 20 years’ experience. Do you want a job? Do you need training? Come to the job fair and let’s make it happen.”

MSD and the Connected service have joined forces with the South Taranaki District Council, Witt Te Pūkenga, Te Heru-Māpara (formerly FEATs), Learner Me and local employers to host the event.

South Taranaki District Council is backing the event with district Mayor Phil Nixon encouraging people to turn up.

“Young people I meet often say to me they’re not sure what they want to do as a career. This is a great opportunity for people of all ages to get a taste of the different options out there, with interactive displays, some hands-on experience and supportive representatives available to ask advice and answer questions.”

There will be training and education providers who can discuss apprenticeships, courses, and other pathways to employment.

A QR code will enable people to register for prizes on their way in.

There will be food, giveaways, and virtual reality headsets available for people to simulate actual tasks and get a flavour of work in different industries.

The industries in attendance include hospitality / retail, farming, construction, civil infrastructure, engineering, green energy, defence, police and many more.

The Details

What: Connected 2023 job fair

When: Saturday, November 11, 10am to 3pm.

Where: Egmont Showgrounds, 8 Burnside Ave