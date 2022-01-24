Jo (left,with their friend Wizz pictured right) is one of the stars of this weekend's production of The Lost Sock

Jo (left,with their friend Wizz pictured right) is one of the stars of this weekend's production of The Lost Sock

This weekend, a puppet called Jo will be on stage in New Plymouth in Tusk Puppet's production of The Lost Sock

Stratford Press editor Ilona Hanne caught up with Jo at New Plymouth's 4th Wall Theatre over the weekend to talk about the show, stardom and friendship.

Hi Jo, thank you for talking to me today. I am really looking forward to seeing this show, will this be your first time acting on stage?

Umm, here on this stage yes, but I have been on stage before in April somewhere else, in the same story.

What do you like about being on stage?

I really like it when people in the audience go "awww" and they clap. And I like the routine of it all, because first we get ready, then we open the doors, then we go on stage and our lines are in the same order each time. Oh and I like singing with my friends too."

Yes, you aren't the only puppet acting in this. Of the other puppet actors, who do you think the audience will really like?

My buddy Otis will be popular I think. He's got a really magnetic personality and is very funny. Oh, also Denny, he doesn't say much but they will like him too.

What can you tell us about your best friend Wizz?

My best friend Wizz is really adventurous and fearless. They are always kind of running ahead of me and I'm like running behind saying wait for me. I think we are like a yin and yang thing, because we are very different but also we are cut from the same cloth. Literally.

This all sounds like it will be a fun show. So should tamariki get their parents to take them to this show?

Oh yes. It's really family-friendly and it's lots of fun. We are only on stage here for one weekend, so don't miss it, do come and see me and Wizz and everyone else.

WIN: Jo and their friends have kindly given us a double pass to see the Saturday, January 29, show of The Lost Sock at 10.30am. To be in to win the double pass, just email editor@stratfordpress.co.nz and tell us the name of Jo's best friend. Please put Lost Sock in the subject line. Entries close at noon on Friday, January 28, and the winner will be contacted later that day. Follow us on Facebook and look out for another chance to enter the draw there.