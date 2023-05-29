It's time to saddle up and get read for a wild west show. Photo / Unsplash

It's time to saddle up and get read for a wild west show. Photo / Unsplash

Stratford on Stage has been busy since the staging of Santa’s Last Stand in November.

What great fun that show was with all involved thoroughly enjoying being a part of it.

The foundation blocks for the next show have now been put in place. The committee has approved a fun, comedic musical called West ‘N’ Wild written by Sharon Butterworth. The experienced Helen Snook will be directing the show which will be performed on The Castle stage in October / November this year.

West ‘N’ Wild has been described as “a hilarious Western musical comedy that was worth waiting for” by previous reviewers and contains a treasure trove of New Country Rock and traditional Western music.

The story moves from Lotte’s hair salon in Nashville to the Silver Saddle Saloon in Charlottesville on the Great American prairies, a saloon she unexpectedly inherits. Joining Lotte in the show are a range of characters, representing all the beloved character types you would expect to see in a story set in the wild west, says Helen.

“So saddle up, hold on tight and ride on in.”

The Details

What: West ‘N’ Wild - auditions

When: To be held in early July

Details: Contact Stratford on Stage at stratfordonstagenz@gmail.com or through Facebook www.facebook.com/stratfordonstagenz



