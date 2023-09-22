Dominic Warren as Freddie Mercury in the upcoming Queen: Its a Kinda Magic tribute show. Photo / Heather Cardle

A popular tribute show is returning to New Zealand for another nationwide tour.

The Queen: It’s a Kinda Magic tribute show has just finished a successful tour of Australia, and is now bringing sparkling new costuming and some previously unperformed Queen tracks to stages across Aotearoa New Zealand.

South African performer Dominic Warren continues in his role as Freddie Mercury and says performing piano and guitar live on stage, as well as singing, has given him a deep appreciation for Mercury’s talent.

“It’s one thing to create these musical masterpieces, but a whole other thing to then be able to go and perform them in the unique, spectacular way that he did. He is a very hard artist to replicate but it’s an honour to try.”

This year’s tour will feature some songs that haven’t been featured in previous versions of the tour, as well as all the popular hit songs the British band became well-known for.

The show promises audiences a full rock concert experience, with lighting, audio and special effects all designed to be bigger, better and even louder than previous tours.

Starting in Auckland on October 5, the tour then travels to New Plymouth for a performance on October 6 and then continues across both the North and South Islands, with a final two shows taking place in Tauranga on November 11.

The details:

What: Queen: It’s a Kinda Magic tribute show

Where: TSB Showplace, New Plymouth and venues across Aotearoa

When: New Plymouth show: October 6, 8pm

Tickets: www.queenitsakindamagic.com

Win: The organisers have given the Stratford Press some double passes to the New Plymouth show for some lucky readers. To be in to win, simply email editor@stratfordpress.co.nz with Queen in the subject line. Include your name and contact phone number in the email. Competition closes at noon, Monday, October 3 and the winner will be contacted that afternoon.