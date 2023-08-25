Participants at a previous event in Timaru.

Rosanne Barker encourages people to put on their thinking caps next month and help support a global charity.

The Stratford Baptist Church is hosting poverty charity Tearfund’s annual Big Quiz Night next month.

Rosanne says on September 9, at 7pm churches across the globe will be hosting the event to raise money for Christian charity Tearfund.

“Thousands of people will participate in this quiz while helping support people in Third World countries. It’s nice to think that we’ll join hundreds of other people, collectively making a difference.”

This year funds will support victims of trafficking and teach Ethiopian women to farm and be food secure.

“By taking part in the quiz, you will help make a difference in people’s lives.”

The questions will be a mix of general knowledge covering different topics.

“Get your thinking caps on and your quiz minds ready. Everyone taking part will answer the same questions, which is pretty exciting.”

If people want to take part but can’t put together a team, they’re welcome to turn up on the night.

“We encourage teams to enter. However we will accommodate people if they don’t have a team. They can still show up and we’ll allocate them to a team. This quiz is open to everyone.”

She encourages everyone to come along and test their general knowledge.

“It all goes towards helping people in need.”

The Details

What: Tearfund Big Quiz Night

When: Saturday, September 9, 7pm start

Where: Stratford Baptist Church, 74 Portia St, Stratford

Cost: $20 per person

Register: Contact Rosanne: 022 098 7629



















