The line-up features national and international acts.

National and international artists will rock the bowl this summer.

New Plymouth District Council’s Bowl of Brooklands has announced its second concert for the 2023-24 summer, Rock The Bowl. The line-up includes Kiwi and international acts for a mix of musical talent performing together in Taranaki’s biggest and concert venue.

The line-up includes Aotearoa icons Shapeshifter, Californian ska-punk legends Sublime with Rome who will be on their first major tour in Aotearoa, and Australian alternative psychedelic rock band Ocean Alley.

Band of brothers Coterie will be performing, and eventgoers will also experience the award-winning Ladyhawke, Melbourne raconteurs The Grogans, and Raglan indie-groove band Masaya.

NPDC’s acting group manager of customer and community Helena Williams says the timing for the concert couldn’t be better with people in holiday mode.

“As well as locals, people visiting friends and family will have the opportunity to enjoy Rock The Bowl and the TSB Festival of Lights which is on at the same time. The line-up is awesome and will appeal to a variety of people so we’re expecting another memorable summer night at the Bowl.”

Rock The Bowl’s promotor Toby Burrows says the Bowl of Brooklands is a great venue to work with.

“The surf city of Taranaki is the perfect fit.”

Te Puna Umanga Venture Taranaki’s GM Destination Brylee Flutey says the announcement will be well received by local businesses and service providers.

“Rock The Bowl is an exciting addition to our summer event calendar, and the diverse and heavy-hitting musical line-up is expected to draw numerous locals and visitors alike to the iconic Bowl of Brooklands this summer.”

A limited number of tickets will be pre-sold online only via New Plymouth Events and Venues from Monday, September 4, midday, to Wednesday, September 6, 11am, or until allocation is sold out.

Sign up at New Plymouth District Council to access pre-sales. General sales from Wednesday, September 6, midday from the TSB Showplace box office or 0800 TICKETEK or ticketek.co.nz