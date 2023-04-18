Former Mangatoki WI member Elizabeth Davies gave a talk about her work for Lifeline.

A former member of the Mangatoki Women’s Institute spoke at the Kaponga Women’s Institute’s April meeting.

Elizabeth Davies is a member of Lower Mangorei WI and a former long-standing member of Mangatoki WI.

After she and her husband moved to New Plymouth from their farm in 2001, she was looking for something to pour her energy into and so became a volunteer for Lifeline.

Elizabeth was thanked for her enlightening insight into Lifeline and was given a gift.

The group was joined by past member Shirley O’Rourke and her daughter Kathy.

The roll call “A moment from 60 or 70 years ago” was entertaining. Sharyn Hurley recalled how Joy Eliason taught her the piano, producing her music books complete with the teacher’s comments, and Fiona Collins taught Sharyn at school.

Our members ran a successful sales table with no leftovers thanks to the persuasive actions of our president Jo Ellis, who was given the silver dish in appreciation. Congratulations to Jo, also, for the winning entries in the competitions, which will go on to Timaru.

Competition Results:

Coconut Ice: First - Jo Ellis; Second - Diane West; Third - Dene Lines.

Uncooked Fudge Slice: First-equal - Gillian Frandsen, Dene Lines and Jo Ellis; Second-equal - Rosalie Gibson, Diane West and Nan Stokes.

Prettiest Tea Towel: First - Dene Lines; Second - Rayleen Mc Donald; Third - Gillian Frandsen.