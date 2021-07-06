Inglewood's water pipe multimillion-dollar upgrade well under way

Inglewood residents are seeing the benefits of the town's new water pipes. Photo / Supplied

A multimillion-dollar upgrade of Inglewood's water pipes isn't yet complete, but there has already been a reduction in the number of complaints about the water.

Just one Inglewood resident has complained about discoloured water coming through their taps this year – compared with 12 last year and 53 the year before.

The upgrade project is currently about three-quarters complete.

"So far we've replaced about 10.7km of the 12.5km of pipes we planned to replace, and the results are looking great. We expect Inglewood's water to keep improving as we keep laying new pipes," says David Langford, New Plymouth District Council group manager planning and infrastructure.

Inglewood's water problem was caused by the build-up of naturally occurring minerals mainly in pipes that were older and made of materials no longer used or that were too big.

The new pipes are made of PVC – a type of plastic that is strong and durable, and is common across New Zealand.

The pipe replacement project began in October 2018 and the main trunk pipe came into use earlier this year.

The work is due to finish around mid-2022, with the last stage being the finishing of the road resealing where new pipes have been laid, including Windsor Rd where a new pipe connects the town to its reservoir.