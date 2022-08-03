Jessie Waite (centre) was elected as chairwoman of the New Zealand Young Farmers board pictured with elected directors from left: Nicola Blowey, Sammy Bills, Chloe Belfield and independent director Malcolm Nitschke.

Inglewood Young Farmer Jessie Waite has been announced as the new chairwoman of New Zealand Young Farmers.

Jessie, 30, was elected at the organisation's latest board meeting, replacing Kent Weir who ended his 12-month term as chairman.

"I'm really looking forward to the next 12 months working with the board, NZYF national office and members who are our key stakeholders. It's going to be exciting, but also quite challenging which I think is a good balance."

Jessie grew up in Taranaki and spent her teenage years in Lepperton. She says while she didn't live on a farm herself, being part of the rural community meant she was involved with it.

"I spent a lot of time at my neighbours' place feeding out and shifting breaks. I was 16 when I began taking interest in the primary sector. When you live in Taranaki you grow up around rural."

Jessie studied agricultural studies at New Plymouth Girls' High School and also completed land-based training.

She studied for a diploma in journalism at WITT, working at the Stratford Press for two years before moving to Oamaru to work for their community paper.

It was in Oamaru that Jessie became a member of the Young Farmers.

Jessie moved back to New Plymouth in 2016 and has been involved in Young Farmers the whole way through. She says she's always known she wanted to be involved in the primary sector.

"I love it, the people you meet and the opportunities you receive as well."

As well as her role in Young Farmer's, Jessie also works for OSPRI, where she supports Taranaki farmers.

"I get to immerse myself in Taranaki and I'm out and about meeting farmers."

Jessie is also the vice-chairwoman of Dairy Trust Taranaki.

"It was a great chance to learn governance and gave me the confidence for my role on the Young Farmers board.

She says being elected as chairwoman of the New Zealand Young Farmers board is a pleasure.

"I'm very excited. Being elected to the board was one thing, and getting to chair it is another. I'm very stoked I have the opportunity."

Jessie says her key focus over her 12-month term would be to continue the organisation's growth and keep up the momentum.

"We've recently launched some key projects to make the future of the organisation sustainable with the NZYF Community and to benefit our members with the new digital platform. I am really looking forward to hitting those targets and goals and also being part of other projects that are going to see our members thrive."