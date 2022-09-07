The Inglewood Young Farmers received the club membership award. Photo/Supplied

The Inglewood Young Farmers Club has quadrupled in numbers.

Chairman Josh Evershed says the club started with 10 members, with five of those members consistently attending the event.

"Now we have over 40 people who are part of our club, with the peak of the growth happening last year."

New Zealand Young Farmers is a non-profit organisation aimed at connecting young people in primary industries. The first club was established in 1927 and now there are over 60 clubs, including the Inglewood Young Farmers Club.

The club was commended on their growth at the 2022 New Holland National Awards. The Awards are a chance for Young Farmers club members to celebrate their achievements, and also to come together.

The theme of the night was Hoe Down. Inglewood Young Farmers Club members attended the event in country attire, and came away with the Club Membership Award for Outstanding Membership Growth.

The award recognised the club's hard work in creating a welcoming and thriving club environment.

He says he is pleased to receive the award.

"Making our club welcoming and getting those membership numbers up was a big goal for us, and achieving that and being commended for it is special."

The club meets on the first Wednesday of each month at the Fern Lodge in Inglewood, Josh says.

"We have a social catch-up and talk about events happening during the month."

As well as having the aim to people get off the farm and connect, Josh says the club also fundraises so the members can explore the country.

"We have a kete which contains the funds we use on our yearly trip. Last year we went to Christchurch. We try to have a big trip each year, for our members to have a nice holiday. We also just purchased some club T-shirts from the kete, with help from local businesses. Our fundraising also helps to subsidise costs for our members."

The club is welcoming, he says, with members having a diverse backgrounds in the primary sector.

"All of the members are a great bunch of people and solid friendships have been made in the group."

He says anyone who wants to join the club is welcome.

"We're always looking for new members."

■ For more information, visit the Inglewood Young Farmers Facebook page.