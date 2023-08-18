Inglewood High School Year 9 student Rasmus Hunt, 13, and his mega bots. Photo / Alyssa Smith

An Inglewood High School student is three for three.

It was Year 9 student Rasmus Hunt’s third time entering the Taranaki Science and Technology Fair and the 13-year-old’s third time winning first place in the junior self-driven and remote-controlled mega bot categories. Bots are a type of robot, and are built by the young entrants themselves.

“There is a big sumo ring our bots compete in. You must flip your opponent’s bot over or push them out of the arena to win.”

Rasmus’ bots had to be no larger than 25cm by 25cm square and weigh less than 4kg. He says after testing various designs, he decided bulldozer-type bots had the best chance of winning.

“I tried creating a claw-type machine that would grab the bots and flip them over. The bots having a blade on the front like the bulldozer would be the best way so they can push the other bots out of the arena.”

He says once he had the design for the robots, he created them in one evening, with his brother Matias helping him programme the self-driving bot.

“He helped me download the software using a VexIQ kit. We also installed two colour sensors so the bot would know when the competition ring ended. This meant it would reverse and turn back around. The front of the bot is triggered by weight so if it ran into something, it would start pushing it back.”

His remote-controlled bot was similar, but instead of relying on sensors, Rasmus operated it on the day.

“I’m involved with the New Plymouth Model Aero Club so I have experience flying remote-controlled planes. I’ve always been interested in remote-controlled planes and cars. When I came across the battle bots, it got me interested.”

Rasmus won $200 in prizemoney.

“I’m stoked with my results. I had a lot of fun at the fair. It’s great to get the top spot.”