Vehicles of all shapes and sizes will roll into Inglewood for the 27th annual Inglewood Rotary Club Charity Car Show. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

Vehicles of all shapes and sizes will roll into Inglewood in January.

This month the Inglewood Rotary Club Charity Car Show is back and event chairwoman Gloria O’Dowd says Rotarians are excited about the 27th annual event.

She expects the event to be a mega-show.

“For the past five years we’ve has an increase in the number of exhibitors as well as the number of spectators coming through the gates. At our last show we had over 400 exhibitors so we’re expecting more than that this time around.”

The show is one of the ways the Rotary club helps the community, and this year the beneficiaries are Hospice Taranaki, Inglewood Foodbank, and Rotary House, says Gloria.

“We’re excited to split the funds between these worthwhile organisations and our own Rotary House. Our community building, the Rotary House, is in the process of getting upgraded.”

All types of vehicles will be on display.

“We will have the Whanganui Muscle Club at the event for the first time as well as army collectors, stockcars, sprint cars, drag cars, motorbikes, and a whole range of vehicles that the owners find special and deserving to be exhibited.”

She says there will be trophies up for grabs, but exhibitors will need to stay for the event to be in to win.

“We have eight trophies for eight different categories and a $500 prezzy card for one lucky winner. We also have 10 goodie bags up for grabs for our exhibitors. The goodie bags contain prizes donated by our lovely sponsors.”

The event is made possible by sponsors and volunteers, Gloria says.

“Our main sponsor is CFR Custom Street Rides. We also have the Inglewood Young Farmers, the Taranaki Mustang Club and Rotarians helping on the day. We’re so thankful to the people who make this event happen.”

At the 2020 event over 350 vehicles were part of the show. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

There will be plenty of food available on the day, with coffee carts, icecreams and a barbecue run by the Inglewood Rotary Club.

The aim of the event is to be family-friendly and with the cost of entry $5 for spectators over the age of 15 and $5 for an exhibitor, Gloria says the event is a cheap and exciting day out for families.

“The exhibitor fee covers both the driver and navigator. We keep the cost low so people can come and enjoy the day. We’re looking forward to it. It’s going to be a great event.”

The Details:

What: The 27th annual Inglewood Rotary Club Charity Car Show.

When: January 29, 10.30am-2.30pm.

Where: Inglewood High School.

Cost: Public entry: $5 for people over the age of 15 and $5 for an exhibitor, including driver and navigator.















