Kerry Bailey and Harry Oughton stand in front of Kerry's 1967 Cadillac and Gordon Bourne with grandsons Bobby and Rocco Bourne beside his 1956 Chevy Bel Air. Photo / Alyssa Smith

All kinds of vehicles rolled on to Inglewood High School’s front field for the 28th Inglewood Rotary Club Charity Car Show on Sunday, January 21.

There were over 250 vehicles at the event, including motorcycles, army trucks, classic and modern cars, sprint, drag, and stock cars.

Image 1 of 12 : A 1969 Holden Monaro at the 28th Inglewood Rotary Club Charity Car Show on Sunday, January 21. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Kerry Bailey and Gordon Bourne were two of the many people to enter a car into the show. Kerry says he always looks forward to the event.

“I love going out in it and showing off my pride and joy. I’ve shown my car here previously.”

Kerry, who purchased his 1967 Cadillac in 2009, says while lots of work has been done, he has tried to keep it as stock-standard as possible.

“The only thing that isn’t stock is the wheels. The car has had a paint job and the chrome has been redone. I’ve also rebuilt the engine and transmission.”

Kerry’s grandson, Hugo Oughton, 9, says he rode in the car with his pop for the event.

“The car is pretty flash, I like going for drives in it.”

Gordon Bourne, from Urenui, and his grandsons Bobby, 11 months, and Rocco Bourne, 4, were also at the event. Gordon says he’s had his 1956 Chevy Bel Air for 15 years.

“It’s had a full rebuild from the ground up. It took me and another guy about four-and-a-half years to complete the work.”

He says he enjoys bringing his vehicle to the show.

“I can show off my prized possession and see what else is around in Taranaki.”

Rocco says the car is awesome.

“I like going for a ride in poppa’s noisy car.”

Inglewood Rotary Club president Noel King says he was happy with the event’s turnout.

“It was a successful show even though we had to close one hour earlier due to the incoming storm. It was a nice hot day and we sold plenty of drinks and had lots of sunblock available.”

Funds raised at the event will go to Marinoto Rest Home and the Inglewood Rotary House upgrade.

Event chairwoman Gloria O’Dowd says people still have the chance to support Marinoto Rest Home and the Rotary Club.

“We have a raffle running, which will be drawn after Americana. We always have a lot of support from people supporting this event and our raffles. Without them, what we do wouldn’t be possible.”

She says tickets are $5 each and are available from the car show’s main sponsor, Custom Street Rides (CSR) and the Inglewood Rotary Club.

“If people have any questions or want to buy a ticket, they can email us at rotary@inglewood.co.nz.”











