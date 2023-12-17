The Inglewood Rotary Club annual charity car show will feature a range of vehicles. Pictured here is a bus at a previous event.

Car enthusiasts are gearing up for the Inglewood Rotary Club’s 28th annual charity car show.

Inglewood Rotary Club event chairwoman Gloria O’Dowd expects it to be a big show.

“Our 2023 event was impacted by weather, so we’re hoping for sunshine. The event before had 400 people through the gates. We’re hoping for that same number of people at this event.”

The show is one of the ways the Rotary club helps the community. This year Marinoto Rest Home is the event’s main beneficiary. Gloria says the club has a long-standing history of supporting the rest home.

She says before becoming a rest home, the building was used as a maternity hospital.

“It shut down in the late 1960s. In 1970 the Rotary club vice-president suggested a rest home and Inglewood Welfare Society Incorporated was created to run the rest home. That same year, the rest home was approved by the Taranaki District Health Board and the Minister of Health.”

The Inglewood Welfare Society Incorporated is a not-for-profit organisation.

“They rely on donations. We regularly support them at our fundraisers.”

Gloria says funds will also be used to support the Rotary House upgrade.

“This is an ongoing project for us. Most of the funds will go towards Marinoto Rest Home with some put away for the upgrade.”

All types of vehicles will be on display at the annual car show.

“We expect army vehicles, stockcars, sprint cars, drag cars and motorbikes.”

Awards are up for grabs, but exhibitors will need to stay for the event to be in to win.

“We have eight awards for eight categories and a $250 prezzy card for one lucky winner. We also have 10 goodie bags up for grabs for our exhibitors. The goodie bags contain prizes donated by our lovely sponsors.”

She says there will be something for everyone, with trade stalls and plenty of food and drink available on the day.

Gloria says without the help of sponsors and volunteers, the event wouldn’t be possible.

“Our main sponsor is CSR Custom Street Rides. We also have the Inglewood Young Farmers, the Taranaki Mustang Club and Rotarians from clubs across Taranaki helping on the day. We’re so thankful to the people who make this event happen.”

Gloria says the day is a cheap, family-friendly day out.

With the cost of entry $5 for spectators over the age of 15 and $5 for an exhibitor, Gloria says the event is a cheap and exciting day out for families.

“The exhibitor fee covers both the driver and navigator. We keep the cost low so people can come and enjoy the day.”

The Details:

What: Inglewood Rotary Club’s 28th annual car show

When: Sunday, January 21. Exhibitors enter at 9 am. Public entry from 10.30 am. The event finishes at 2.30pm

Where: Inglewood High School

Cost: $5 for people over 15, under 15 free. $5 for an exhibitor, including driver and navigator.