Inglewood Rotary Club Charity Car Show rolling into town

The Inglewood Rotary Club annual charity car show will feature a range of vehicles. Photo/ Supplied.

The Inglewood Rotary Club's 26th annual Charity Car Show is rolling into Inglewood this month.

The event will feature a wide range of vehicles, show committee chairwoman Gloria O'Dowd says.

"If you have a love of cars don't miss out on this day. There will be an enormous range of vehicles, old, new, and unusual to see at the event."

Over 325 vehicles were entered in last years' event. Photo/ Supplied.

She says last year's event was the largest ever.

"There was over 325 vehicles entered and this year we are expecting more."

Gloria says the event is a fun day out for the whole family.

"There will be market and trade stalls and a range of different food and drink stalls including coffee, icecream and cake stalls."

The beneficiaries this year are the Taranaki Rescue Helicopter Trust, Taranaki Land Search and Rescue and other local Rotary community projects.

"Public entry is just $5 per person and children under 15 are free. Gates for public entry will be open from 10.30am. If you own a special vehicle and would like to talk cars with other like-minded enthusiasts, you and your navigator can display your vehicle for just a $5 donation."

Exhibitors have the chance to win a $500 prezzy card. Photo/ Supplied.

Exhibitors have the chance to win a $500 prezzy card, goodie bags, and one of seven trophies, says Gloria.

The major sponsor of the event is Custom Street Rides.

"We also have 20 are sponsors on board. The event gets bigger and bigger every year."

• Inglewood Rotary Club 26th annual Charity Car Show, January 31 from 10.30am at Inglewood High School. Public entry $5 per person, children under 15 free. Exhibitor entry fee (includes driver and navigator $5. More details on Inglewood Rotary Club Facebook page.