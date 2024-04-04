Marinoto Rest Home residents and staff completed a relay to support the Taranaki Cancer Society.

Two hours’ worth of walking has generated some much-needed funds for the Taranaki Cancer Society.

Marinoto Rest Home hosted a Relay your Way event, an initiative started by the cancer society for groups and organisations to host a Relay for Life on a day that suits them.

Activities co-ordinator Lyn Swete says 12 residents took part in the event.

“Some walked, some used a walker and some were pushed in a wheelchair. It didn’t matter how, it was just important they had a go. We had the event going for two hours and residents did what they could. We had a lady who turns 100 in April complete a lap with her walker. Being able to do that when you’re shy of 100 is pretty impressive.”

She says they had plenty of support on the day, with local businesses Whitaker Civil Engineering and Dign4U donating money towards the day.

“Whitakers had given me the money to purchase some sausages and bread and a donation for the cancer society. While at the supermarket, a guy behind me, who works for Dign4U, asked what I was doing. I explained and he paid for the sausages and bread. I contacted Whitakers and they told me to keep the money and use it for something else on the day.”

Marinoto Rest Home raised over $1000 for the Taranaki Cancer Society.

With the money, Lyn was able to get live entertainment for the residents on the day, with Timeless Therapy performing during the event.

“The residents loved it. On Fridays we have entertainers come to the rest home. The residents love the music.”

She says she’s had her own experience with cancer, losing family members to the disease.

“Everyone has an experience with cancer and I wanted to help the cancer society so they can continue doing the work they do.”

Lyn says she’s ‘stoked’ the rest home raised over $1000.

“It blew me away that a little rest home with 31 residents raised that amount. I had sweets for sale for a donation and we had several other people support us as well. That’s the thing about Inglewood, it’s such a supportive community. I’d like to thank Marinoto for allowing me to run this event.”



























