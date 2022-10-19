Jeanette Parker with one of her resin works. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

"There are so many different ways to create it, that's why I like creating resin pieces," says Inglewood artist Jeanette Parker.

Jeanette is entering the Taranaki Arts Trail for the third year, displaying her resin artworks and jewellery.

She likes the methodology of creating resin pieces, and how no two pieces are the same.

"I use alcohol inks in my resins to make it see-through and the acrylic painting gives it a 3D look. When I use iridescent, it adds depth to the works. The colours you can create using iridescents are simply amazing."

Jennifer also uses natural elements such as rocks and feathers, to add to her works.

"It gives it another layer of depth which is always interesting. I love doing things that make me happy and making resin works makes me happy."

For the past six years, Jeanette has created silver jewellery but she now has a new focus.

"I occasionally make silver jewellery but I have now shifted to resin jewellery. There's so much more colour and so much you can do with it."

Many of her resin works are inspired by water.

"I love the water. The different colours there are is amazing."

Each work is always a surprise, she says.

"There's this serendipity element which I enjoy. You never know what is going to happen and what the outcome will be. It keeps it exciting."

Jennifer creates little pieces with the leftover resin so there is never any wastage.

"I create coasters and jewellery and other things. I don't like wasting things. I'd rather use it to create other things."

She exhibited some of her works in Stratford's Percy Thomson Gallery and the Govett-Brewster Gallery in New Plymouth during the lead-up to the trail.

"Both of the pieces sold which is always reassuring."

She is looking forward to this year's Taranaki Arts Trail.

"It's something fun to look forward to and to focus on. I enjoy talking to people and I have wonderful conversations with the people who visit."

The Details:

What: The Taranaki Arts Trail: Jeanette Parker's resin works.

Where: 6 Tawa St, Inglewood.

When: Jeanette's art studio will be open from October 28-30 and November 4-6.