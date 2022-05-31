Lachlan Evans (7) will have a new set of wheels thanks to the community. Photo / Alyssa Smith

An Inglewood Primary School pupil will have some new wheels, thanks to the generosity of the community.

Lachlan Evans (7) attends Inglewood Primary School and his mum Sarah says when he's not busy learning, he's waving to everyone and giving them hugs.

"He absolutely loves school. He loves the routine of it. At 7am he's at the door waving for me to put on his shoes," Sarah says.

Lachlan was born with the WDR45 gene, a beta‐propeller protein‐associated neurodegeneration that makes the iron in his body accumulate in his brain. Lachlan is visually blind but can make out shapes, and uses a wheelchair and a walker to get around.

While Lachlan can't talk, Sarah says he has many friends who are always excited to see him.

"When we go out on walks in the evening, kids from school come up to him for a high-five and a signature Lachlan hug. He even waves out to the truck drivers and they say they're always happy to see him, tooting or waving back. It's so heartwarming to see, being a mum with a disabled child you always worry they won't fit in, but Lachlan does, everyone is always so happy to see him."

Sarah says Lachlan trialled a tricycle and it put a huge smile on his face.

"He was sitting upright, using his legs and his feet which are usually locked to use the pedals. We knew this could help Lachlan with his physio as he has minimal muscle tone. Having this bike would improve his state of life and also give him the freedom every child deserves, to ride a bike. His smile was so huge and I know he felt the wind in his hair and what better feeling than that?"

The trike came with a cost of $5000.

"There was no way we could afford it so we approached local businesses. They were keen to help and they suggested setting up a Givealittle page," Sarah says.

Within 24 hours of setting up the page, enough was raised to purchase Lachlan's trike.

"It was very overwhelming and made me quite emotional that all these people donated to give Lachlan his very own trike. It wasn't just direct family and friends that donated, it was people that Lachlan has met from all walks of life, including the truck driver he waves out to."

Sarah says the bike has been ordered from an Australian family business and will be made especially for Lachlan.

"It's made to measure and he will fit it for quite some time. The trike will help with engagement but is also something he can do himself, it gives him the freedom to move around how he wants and a sense of purpose because he's doing it himself."

Sarah says she can't express enough how thankful she is for all the support.

'The people who have made this possible, I can't express how grateful I am for giving Lachlan this opportunity. Inglewood is a very caring community that rallies behind their own."