Inglewood Primary School is holding a Gala Day this month. Photo/ Supplied

There’ll be games, raffles, tasty treats, and much more at Inglewood Primary School’s Gala Day.

Inglewood Primary School Parentlink chairwoman Kirsty Leslie-Ellis says the event is the school’s major fundraiser for the year.

“This year the funds raised are going towards the school’s playgrounds. With the funds, we will be able to add safety surfaces and turfs to our playgrounds.”

She says there is a range of fun things planned for the day.

“We will have smash the plates and car. For the plates, you throw balls at them. For smash the car, you take to the car with a hammer. I think we’ve all had a lot of stress these past couple of years so this will be a great way to let it all out. There will also be bouncy castles, a high tea, and even a haunted house. It’s going to be a great day. There will also be other gala activities, with something to suit everyone.”

She says local businesses are supporting the day, donating items for the raffles.

“We’ll have vouchers and products from our local businesses. We’re thankful to these businesses for supporting us. There are some great items up for grabs.”

People also have the chance to pick up some more reading material or a new puzzle, with second-hand books and puzzles on sale.

“We’ve had a lot of great donations, with our local library donating some books and puzzles and people from the community also donating as well.”

Kirsty says nothing on the day will cost over $5 and with free entry, the day will be affordable and fun.

“We’ve kept our prices low so if people do want to take part in an activity or buy a raffle, it won’t break the bank. We want everyone to come along and have some fun.”

The Details:

What: Inglewood Primary School Gala Day.

When: Saturday, March 25, 10am-2pm.

Where: Inglewood Primary School, 33 Kelly St.

