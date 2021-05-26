Inglewood Market Day funds community sharing shed

The Inglewood Market takes place every second Saturday of each month. Photo/ Supplied

A market day is helping to raise funds for a community sharing shed.

Organiser Jen Ferry says the market day began in 2019.

"It was started by Nikki Mullins. She made an inquiry on the local town information hub Facebook page to see if there was any interest. I saw her post and thought it would be a great way to raise funds for Inglewood's sharing shed. I've kept it going since then."

Each stall holder pays a small fee that goes towards the Inglewood sharing shed.

"Our sharing shed has free food for the Inglewood community. The market day is all about helping the community."

Jen hopes the market day will help people build connections.

"We have retired-aged people selling their crafts who have made friends with other stall holders. The market day has a great social atmosphere and is a way people can meet other like-minded people.

"I'm currently trying to re-establish the market day after we had a break due to the Covid-19 lockdown."

Around 15 to 30 stalls feature in the market day.

"The largest number we've ever had is 35. The market is held indoors so that way it can run no matter the weather."

The cost of a space in the market is $5.

"For an extra $5 they can use a table for the day."

Jen says there is a wide variety of things for sale.

"What we're looking for is more organic produce. It sells very well."

The Details:

What: Inglewood Market Day

When: Every second Saturday of each month from March to November

Where: The Mamaku Centre, Inglewood.