The Inglewood Lions Club Maize Maze Fright Night Trail takes place on Friday, March 22. Pictured here are the group of scarers from the 2023 event. Photo / Inglewood Lions Maize Maze

There’ll be killer clowns and things that go bump in the night at an upcoming fright night fundraiser.

Inglewood Lions Club Maize Maze Fright Night co-organiser Dwayne Schimanski says the annual event will have all the scares people love and something new.

“We wanted to bring something new to the event. Before people enter the maze there will be a carnival theme with side games like throwing the dart to pop a balloon and lots of carnival food like candy floss and toffee apples. They can purchase tickets to enter the maze at the carnival, have fun and then get scared. We’ve just had the trail at previous events, so it’ll be fun to have something different.”

The carnival theme stops at the entrance to the maze, he says, with 50 scare actors hiding throughout the maze, dressed up as all kinds of scary things.

“There will be classic killer clowns, a not-so-friendly Ronald McDonald and all kinds of spooky and creepy. Our actors compete to be the best so they’re always coming up with new ways to scare. We’ll have some aspects that will play with people’s senses like smell and touch. There’s a lot of scary things in store.”

The annual event raises upwards of $9000 for local community organisations.

“We regularly support local and the fright night is one of our main fundraisers that helps us do that. We’ve got a great team of scarers, marshalls, and other volunteers that help run this event. Without them, it wouldn’t be possible.”

He is looking forward to the event.

“Come along, play some games, get scared and help support our local organisations.”

The Details:

What: Inglewood Lions Club Maize Maze Fright Night

When: Saturday, March 22. Gates open at 7pm and the last group is let through the maze at 10.30pm

Where: Windsor Rd, Inglewood

Other: Eftpos available























