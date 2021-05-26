Inglewood Lions Club: Something for everyone at book fair

The Inglewood Lions Club book fair takes place on May 29 and 30. Photo/ Supplied

From cookbooks, fictional books, to jigsaw puzzles and DVDs, there will be something for everyone at the Inglewood Lions Club annual book fair.

Organiser Wendy Otene says there is always a wide range of items at the fair.

"There is always really good quality fictional and non-fictional books. There is a lot of Jamie Oliver cookbooks that are in perfect condition. We also have a collection of wooden toys, jigsaw puzzles, DVDs, and CDs."

Everything is priced from $2 to $5.

"There is a lot of top quality books and items that are sold at a great price."

The book fair is an annual fundraiser for the Lions club. This year the funds are going towards new carpet for the Inglewood Club.

"We always try to support our community centres."

She says the book fair is always heavily supported.

"People always look forward to it. The community always get behind the event and donate books. Our local library is a big help as well."

The Details:

What: Inglewood Lions Club book fair

When: May 29 9am-5pm, May 30 10am-2pm

Where: Inglewood Club, Moa St

Eftpos available