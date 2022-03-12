The scarers were at every corner ready to scare those who dared enter the maze. Photo/ Supplied

Ghastly ghouls and crazy clowns awaited all those who dared enter the Inglewood Lions Club Maize Maze Fright Night Trail.

President James Oakes says the day was a huge success with around 1000 people entering the maze.

"It was well-managed. We had counters to ensure we never went over the limit of people, the groups stuck to their bubbles, and the Inglewood Karate Club checked My Vaccine Passes. Everyone was very understanding of the protocols. It's important to us to provide something fun, in a safe way."

The event raised $13,000 and James says the club is still deciding on who to gift the money to.

"The biggest thing for us is to find organisations that are in need and have been heavily impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. We are also trying to raise $50,000 for the Renal Unit which will be a big help for all of Taranaki."

While the night didn't have a specific theme, James says everyone who entered the maze left feeling entertained, and slightly scared.

Georgie from Stephen King's IT was a popular scarer. Photo/ Supplie

"We had a lot of highlights. The biggest one was a seance table which had one scarer. When the groups would look at the table, the other scarers would creep up behind them. Another highlight is having open coffins and tombstones for people to take photos with."

He says without the help of volunteers, sponsors, and everyone involved, this wouldn't be possible.

"There were 30 scarers on the night and another 20 volunteers. We're so thankful to everyone who helped us deliver a fantastic evening full of frights."