Inglewood Lions Club: Maize Maze Fright Night Trail a success

From left: Payton, 7, Kyan, 4, and Henry, 8, Oakes. Photo/ Supplied

The Inglewood Lions Club Maize Maze Fright Night Trail was a successful night, says chairman James Oakes.

The theme of the night was 'help find the missing child, little Petey'.

James says Kyan Oakes (little Petey) did a tremendous job, not only freaking people out but also staying up until 11pm.

He says there were 32 scarers on the night.

"They were aged from 4 years old to 65 years old. They were dressed up as gorillas, butchers, witches, clowns, ghosts, demons, zombies and some of the scarers chased people with the ever popular chainsaws."

He says he is pleased with the event's turnout.

"Fifty-two volunteers helped out on the night and almost 700 people took part in the event."

The money raised is being split between Conductive Education Taranaki Trust, Mellowpuff Charitable Trust, and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Taranaki.

"Before the event the Inglewood Lions Club set up a poll on their Facebook page. The votes determined what percentage of the proceeds the charities would get."

He says the Inglewood Lions Club are proud to be able to raise a significant amount for the chosen charities.

A total of $6500 was raised, with $2500 going to the Conductive Education Taranaki Trust and $2000 each to the Mellowpuff Charitable Trust, and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Taranaki.

James says planning is already under way for the next fright night trail next year.