Inglewood High School: founding pupils attend opening of upgraded admin block

Founding pupils David Gauld and Eris Nicholson cutting the ribbon at the opening ceremony. Photo/ Supplied

Two of Inglewood High School's founding pupils took a trip down memory lane for the opening of the school's upgraded administration block.

Inglewood High School was opened on June 6, 1957. Principal Rosey Mabin says the school held the event as close to the school's opening date as possible.

"A number of people contributed to the special ceremony including our kaumatua Rumakiti Timu, the school chaplain Paul Hitchcock and the board chairman Mel Cook."

Rosey is pleased with the upgraded administration block.

"It's a purpose-designed and built reception area and offices for the senior leadership team."

The administration block includes engraved pieces of granite. Rosey says the granite has the names of the school's donors.

"Until now there hasn't been an appropriate way to acknowledge their financial commitment to our school. The school's foundation decided that we would do that through incorporating specially engraved pieces of granite into the stonework under the reception counter, bearing the name of the donor and the category of their gift paratinamu [platinum]. Any future donations of $20,000 or more will be acknowledged in the same way."

Two of the schools founding pupils, Professor David Gauld and Eris Nicholson attended the opening.

David and Eris, alongside Kelvin Hale, had their names engraved on the granite for their contributions to the school.

Professor David Gauld and Eris Nicholson standing next to the engraved stones. Photo/ Supplied

David enjoyed visiting the school.

"I really enjoyed my days at Inglewood High School. The teachers were very supportive and I catch up with some of them from time to time. I have quite a lot of fond memories from that school including a visit from Sir Edmund Hillary."

Eris says seeing her name on the stone was a lovely surprise.

"I didn't expect it all. It was a privilege being invited to the opening. The students at the school were very grounded and I could tell they took pride in their education. The staff at the school do a wonderful job."

Eris enjoyed her schooling days at the high school.

"I was most excited to wear a new uniform. I really enjoyed my time at the school and I value the education I received. We were always encouraged to do our best and a way to give back is by making a contribution to the school, it doesn't need to be big, every little bit helps so the school can keep doing what they're doing."