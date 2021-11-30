Inglewood High School announces head boy and girl for 2022

Inglewood High School 2022 head boy Oliver D'Ath and head girl Mikayla Pearse. Photo/ Supplied

Inglewood High School has announced its head boy and head girl for 2022.

Head boy is Oliver D'Ath. He says he is honoured to be given the role.

"Hearing my name called for head boy felt quite surreal and is definitely something I'm still coming to terms with. It's safe to say I feel very honoured to be given this opportunity to represent my school and the values it is built around. And further, I can't wait for what this adventure has to offer during 2022 and what I believe I have to offer this role."

He says being an engaged individual among sports, and his qualities of teamwork, sportsmanship and being an avid supporter are some of the qualities he can bring to the role.

"As well as traits like perseverance, patience and determination. I believe these will all contribute to helping me not only be successful in this role but to expand other people's views on what they feel could be accomplished from my new position.

"Moving forward my next goal is to enjoy my final school year while working to keep my options as broad as possible, being that I am still unsure what path I want to pursue once this adventure comes to a close."

Mikayla Pearse is the 2022 head girl.

"Being named the head girl for Inglewood High School in 2022 is an absolute privilege," she said

"It took me a few days to come to the surface with the fact that it was all real. I am beyond excited to see what the next year representing my school will look like. Being head girl was a goal of mine and now throughout 2022 I can work towards another goal of gaining University Entrance to be able to study to become a teacher further down the track."