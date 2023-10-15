Decorations from a previous event.

An upcoming ball is the perfect chance to get dressed up, says Karen Eichstaedt.

Karen, the organiser of the Inglewood Dance Club’s ball, says people are encouraged to wear their finest suits or ball gowns for the evening.

“The theme is glitz and glam. We want people to take the opportunity to get done up and enjoy a night out.”

This year marks the 21st time the ball has been held, and Karen says everyone, regardless of dancing skill, is welcome to the ball.

“There will be an area in the middle for people to dance at their pace. The outside ring will be for the more experienced dancers.”

Karen says the club is hosting lessons for people who wish to practise.

“Knowing the dances isn’t a requirement. However, if people want to practise before the big night, they can attend our lessons on a Wednesday evening at the Inglewood Club. We teach the waltz and other ballroom dances.”

Inglewood Veterinarians, now Energy Vets Taranaki, started the ball in the early 2000s.

“They were organised to give farmers something nice to do. The lessons were also offered to teach them to dance so they could enjoy a night out with their partners.”

Karen remembers attending the third ball.

“The decorations took several days to make and set up. Everyone was dressed in their finest formal wear. There was a grand supper and also a cocktail hour. I’ve attended all the balls since then.”

To keep costs down guests are able to bring their own drinks and are asked to contribute a shared plate for the supper.

“Costs are rising rapidly so rather than charge everyone $100, we decided to cut costs down to make this more accessible for people.”

This year’s ball will be attended by people from across the North Island, she says.

“We have a large group from Whanganui and some people from Palmerston North coming. It’s going to be an amazing evening.”

The Details

What: Inglewood Dance Club 21st Anniversary Ball

When: Sunday, November 25. Doors open at 7 pm

Where: Inglewood Town Hall, 34 Cutfield St, Inglewood

Cost: $40 per person. Contact Karen: 021 047 2403 to purchase a ticket. Tickets are limited

Other: BYO drinks and a plate for supper.

What: Inglewood Dance Club dance lessons

When: Wednesday 7pm-9pm

Where: Inglewood Club, Moa St, Inglewood

Cost: $2.50 per person, hot drink included







