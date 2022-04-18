Inglewood author Helen Griffiths hiding one of the globes. Photo/ Supplied

Families can take a stroll and hunt for some globes these school holidays.

Inglewood author Helen Griffiths has organised the Globe Spotting Hunt since October last year.

"Traditionally the event has run in Pukekura Park but this year I'm excited to offer the event to south Taranaki families as well."

The Globe Spotting Hunt is inspired by Helen's book Treasure beyond Measure.

"In the book, people have to find globes throughout the story so I've taken that same concept but hidden them around two beautiful parks in Taranaki."

The event will run at Pukekura Park and for the first time, at Hollard Gardens as well. Helen says she's excited about the extra venue.

"I'm grateful to New Plymouth District Council and Taranaki Regional Council for supporting this idea. The feedback has been very positive. It's a fun family event. Families can visit the venues, bring a picnic, complete the hunt and then enjoy lunch."

While the event is free, Helen says families need to register for the event.

"Each group is given a start time so there is no interaction between groups. The session typically takes 45 minutes to complete the route, find the hidden globes and answer the animal-related questions."

The Details:

What: Globe Spotting Hunt.

When: Pukekura Park: April 26 and 27, 10am and 3pm. Hollard Gardens: April 28 and 29, 10am and 3pm.

Cost: While the event is free, people need to register by contacting Helen on 02102456720.