Corrina Sheed (left) and Michaela Sheed at the Bridge on Fenton. Photo / Alyssa Smith

A popular Stratford lunch spot, focused on providing affordable meals for the community, has had to close its doors due to increasing grocery costs.

The Bridge on Fenton, operated by MountainView Vineyard Church, opened in August 2020 and has served countless breakfasts and lunches to hungry diners since then. The cafe’s focus was on making good, healthy and hearty food affordable, something which was no longer able to happen, says Corrina Sheed.

Corrina, who started MountainView Vineyard Church in Stratford in 1999 along with her husband John, says it was a very hard decision to officially close the doors of the restaurant.

“The cafe first started with the vision to create a community with food and offer affordable prices so families could come and dine together.”

While the doors are closed now, there is hope for the future, she adds, describing the closure as a pause, not a permanent end.

“We’re working to find a solution we can offer to the community that is more sustainable, but until then, our doors will remain closed. This was very much a community venture, and we want to find a way forward that best suits our community.”

The community aspect of the cafe was apparent in all parts, she says. It was mainly staffed by volunteers from the church community, and the sense of community carried through to the many diners who came through the doors.

“We feel very thankful for all the people who helped, and also to those who came and dined at our tables and shared their stories with us.”

Caffeine addicts need not fear either, she adds, with baristas on hand at MountainView Vineyard Church’s Sunday service.

“We warmly invite people to come to have a coffee and check out the church. We also run the Music for Kids programme on a Wednesday morning for children.”

While she understands people are missing the cafe, the chance to socialise is still there, says Corrina.

“We understand there is a need for this cafe in the community, and we look forward to re-opening the doors to the cafe, but for now, people can come to the church to have a coffee and socialise.”